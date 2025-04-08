New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A charred body of a 42-year-old transport businessman was found after blaze in a car near the Bijwasan Road flyover, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The Fire Department received a call around 10:32 pm on Monday, alerting them about the car engulfed in flames, he said.

Two fire tenders were immediately despatched to the scene and they managed to douse the blaze by 11:20 pm.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, officials discovered an unidentified charred body inside the vehicle," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in a statement said that a call was received at 10:25 pm on Tuesday at the Kapashera police station regarding the blaze in the car.

"On receipt of the call, a team was immediately rushed to the spot and found that one car Toyota Glanza has caught fire," read the statement.

Initial inquiry revealed that the car was going from the Bijwasan Flyover towards Dwarka Expressway, and it suddenly caught fire, and the driver could not escaped, it read.

"From the registration details, the family members were called on the spot and the deceased was later identified as Sandeep, a resident of Palam Vihar area in Gurugram," read the statement.

Police said that Sandeep was running a taxi transport business at R K Puram and he was returning home from his office.

The FSL team was called on the spot and the body was shifted to a mortuary. Police are checking CCTV footage to know about the sequence of events.

