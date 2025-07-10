Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Special prayers were held on Thursday at the Pahalgam base camp of the Amarnath Yatra, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage as rituals for 'Chhari Mubarak', the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, commenced.

"During this auspicious occasion of Ashad Purnima (Vyas Purnima), various rituals were performed, including chanting Vedic hymns, bhoomi-pujan, navgrah-pujan, chhari-pujan, and dhawajarohan," Mahant Deependra Giri said.

He emphasised that these rituals mark the commencement of the annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji.

The custodian highlighted the importance of these ceremonies as preparations for the main pilgrimage to the sacred cave shrine.

