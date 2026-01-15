Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Pakistan Railways is facing increasing locomotive failures due to its ageing fleet, with over 63 per cent of engines more than 20 years old, Pak officials told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways, as reported by Dawn. According to the report, the disclosures highlight long-standing structural and operational problems plaguing the country's railway system.

According to Dawn, officials from the Railways Ministry admitted that the deteriorating condition of rolling stock has put sustained pressure on operations, leading to frequent breakdowns and service disruptions. While the ministry outlined corrective measures including improved maintenance regimes, modernisation initiatives and enhanced funding, the scale of the problem remains significant, raising questions about execution and timelines.

As mentioned in the report, the committee was informed of plans to overhaul and modernise diesel-electric locomotives, a step officials claim will help stabilise services. However, Dawn noted that such assurances have been made repeatedly in the past, even as passenger confidence in Pakistan Railways continues to erode due to delays, cancellations and poor onboard conditions.

On passenger coaches, the ministry told lawmakers that a shortage faced since June 2025 has "largely been overcome" through workshop efficiency and restoration of under-repair coaches. Coach availability has reportedly increased from 1,016 in September 2025 to 1,105, marginally above the current requirement of 1,100, with demand expected to rise to 1,150 by June 2026. Yet, as Dawn highlighted, the narrow surplus leaves little buffer for future disruptions.

Officials also cited record passenger earnings of Rs 48.832 billion in FY2024-25, with a 7 per cent increase in the first half of the current fiscal year. Critics argue that higher earnings have not translated into visible service improvements, pointing instead to rising fares amid declining quality.

The meeting, chaired by Ramesh Lal, also reviewed persistent complaints about non-functional air-conditioning units. Officials conceded that failures have increased due to overaged AC systems, though replacements are "underway".

The Secretary of Pakistan Railways briefed the committee on restructuring and outsourcing plans, prompting the formation of a sub-committee to examine the proposals. As reported by Dawn, without decisive reforms and sustained investment, Pakistan Railways risks remaining trapped in a cycle of ageing assets, temporary fixes and chronic inefficiency, at the cost of passengers and public trust. (ANI)

