Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) The Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) on Monday presented a cheque of Rs 3.20 crore to the Punjab government by way of first interim dividend against the state's 24.5 per cent equity share in the airport project.

The cheque was presented by the CHIAL CEO to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also reviewed the progress of the development of the airport with senior officials of the state government and CHIAL, according to a government statement.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government was fully committed to supporting the development of the airport which held great promise for the overall growth and development of the tri-city and its hinterland in the Mohali district, it said.

CHIAL CEO apprised the Chief Minister about the 25 flights currently under operation, connecting 16 destinations with Chandigarh.

The Chief Minister noted with satisfaction that three new passenger boarding bridges, a new apron with 14 parking bays and an inline baggage system have been operationalised.

He also expressed happiness that the integrated cargo complex with perishable cargo centre was nearing completion and would be operationalised by August, which would give a fillip to both perishable and non-perishable exports from the region.

