Noida, Mar 26 (PTI) Tension simmered at a village in Noida on Tuesday after a rooster was found chopped inside a temple premises, prompting immediate deployment of police force and investigation of the matter, officials said.

The incident took place at a temple in Behlolpur village under Sector 63 police station limits in the evening, they said.

"Additional DCP (Central Noida) along with police force is present at the spot. The situation is under control and all points related to the matter are being investigated thoroughly," a police spokesperson said in a brief statement.

A police official told PTI that tension simmered in the area after a rooster was found chopped inside the temple premises.

"The police have launched an investigation to find out who was behind the act. All available CCTV footage are also being analysed for leads in the matter while a manual probe is also underway," the official said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the official said, and appealed to people not to flare up any rumours.

