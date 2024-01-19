Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday lambasted Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for describing the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya as a "political function" and said it reflected their "anti-Ram" stance.

Chugh said the Congress had been "always playing divisive politics" much against the Indian cultural ethos.

"The consecration function is a matter of national faith in which people of all castes and communities would be taking part. Bhagwan Shri Ram is a national pride but unfortunately, it is the Congress that is politicising the ceremony by deciding to abstain from it," he told reporters here.

He said Congress leaders have always been "degrading symbols of the nation's faith".

Chugh said, "At a time when the entire country was resonating with chants of Shri Ram, the Congress was sounding a disruptive note much against the popular sentiment".

He said invitations to the Ayodhya function have been sent to one and all regardless of political concerns yet the Congress cannot help adding politics to it.

"The Congress should take a lesson from what prominent figures like senior Congress leader Karan Singh have to say on the matter", he added. Chugh urged the Congress to respect the popular faith of the people of the nation.

