Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and the housing scheme near Kharghar railway station.

The proposed four-lane road, stretching approximately 5.49 km, will link the Sion-Panvel Highway near Juinagar railway station to Central Park in Kharghar, drastically reducing travel time and easing congestion.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

The corridor includes a tunnel section of about 1.76 km in a hilly terrain.

During the inspection, Singhal assessed the on-ground progress of the tunnel excavation and approach road works, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) stated.

Also Read | ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

"During this visit, Singhal instructed the concerned officials to complete the work at a faster pace and within the stipulated time," it said.

Cidco said the Kharghar station housing project aligns with its vision to integrate residential developments with major transport hubs, promoting sustainable urban mobility and reducing commute times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)