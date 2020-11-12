New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday closed the trade 3 per cent lower on the bourses after the firm reported a 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

CIL's stock ended 2.94 per cent lower at Rs 122.20 at the BSE. During the day, it was down 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.05.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Celebrates the 'Boldest Role' She Played on Screen As Aitraaz Turns 16 Today.

On the NSE, it declined 2.97 per cent to close at Rs 122.10.

The earnings were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2020 Offers: Discounts of Up to Rs 14,000 on iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Series, Poco C3, Galaxy M51 & Other Smartphones During Diwali Sale.

On the traded volume front, 15.40 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.57 crore units at the NSE during the day.

CIL on Wednesday reported 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.12 crore for September quarter on the back of higher expenses.

The company posted a profit of Rs 3,522.70 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, CIL said in a BSE filing.

Income during the quarter marginally increased to Rs 22,237.82 crore from Rs 22,012.94 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 18,177.82 crore over Rs 17,734.44 crore, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)