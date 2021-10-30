Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) A leading intensive care unit services provider in rural areas, CIPACA, has forayed into the western region with the launch of 24x7 emergency ICU operations at Matoshree Multispeciality Hospital, Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra.

The city-headquartered health care service provider offers services in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and in the Eastern parts of the country and the expansion comes in the backdrop of its vision to increase the management of ICU beds from over 300 now in small towns to more than 500 over the next two and three years, a company statement said.

"Now, we have entered into the Western region with our partnership with Matoshree Hospital founded by Vikram Bhosale and Dr Sujata Vikram Bhosale. We have been receiving a good number of enquiries in the post-second wave period as emergency care assumed significance..", CIPACA founder Dr Raja Amarnath said.

The business model of CIPACA helped it to expand partnerships with more hospitals located in the hinterlands. "We hope to enter the northern region soon", he said.

Matoshree Hospital is a 41 bedded multispeciality hospital and one of the leading hospitals in Shrigonda, Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. The ICU operations offered by CIPACA commenced operations from October 24.

Matoshree Hospital, Managing Director, Dr Vikram Bhosle said, "it has been our cherished dream to render quality emergency and ICU care services to patients from lower economic strata...we are delighted to bring CIPACA on board with us to manage the day-to-day ICU operations with their trained team", he added.

CIPACA's ICU operations at Matoshree was expected to address the population in and around the region which does not have hospital and patients have to travel to other cities travelling more than 100km from Shrigonda, the statement added.

