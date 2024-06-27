New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) IT solutions provider Corporate Infotech on Thursday said it has bagged a project worth Rs 240 crore to develop a cloud-based document sharing and storage platform for government officials.

The GovDrive project will serve nearly 50 lakh government officials across the country, Corporate Infotech Private Ltd (CIPL) said in a statement.

As part of the contract, the Noida-based firm said it will develop secure applications and managed services under the GovDrive-Storage as a Service project. The services will cater to various ministries, departments, statutory bodies and several other similar organisations.

"GovDrive, a cloud-based multi-tenant platform, helps government employees in seamless document sharing, both inter- and intra-department, while facilitating internal and external collaboration. The government officials are provided 10GB of free storage each under the GovDrive to store documents," the company said.

The platform will have features like advanced file search capabilities, encryption, download and restore options, and synchronisation of documents across multiple devices such as desktops, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets.

"This contract highlights our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the dynamic requirements of our clients. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the government to guarantee the successful execution of this initiative," Vinod Kumar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of CIPL, said.

CIPL has been serving more than 1,000 clients, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including digital transformation, data centre infrastructure solutions, and IP surveillance.

