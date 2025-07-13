New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Drug major Cipla is preparing to foray into the weight management segment in India, its MD and global CEO Umang Vohra has said.

The Mumbai-based firm is also strengthening its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, he stated in his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2024-25.

"Our efforts are rooted in understanding patient needs, reducing stigma, and delivering differentiated therapies for niche indications...obesity is emerging as a priority area for Cipla. With a clear strategic intent, we are preparing to enter the weight management segment in India, aiming to address the rising demand for effective obesity solutions," Vohra stated.

Several domestic drug firms are developing drugs for weight loss to capitalise on the growing market for obesity and diabetes management.

US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co has already launched its anti-obesity drug Mounjaro in the country.

Danish firm Novo Nordisk has also launched its anti-obesity drug Wegovy, indicated for both long-term chronic weight management and reduction in risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

In the CNS segment, Cipla has successfully in-licensed Sanofi's India CNS product range, including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic category, Vohra informed shareholders.

"Building on this momentum, we aim to pursue similar in-licensing deals or acquisitions in niche indications of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson's disease," he said.

The company is equally committed to addressing the global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), he added.

"Our AMR portfolio is evolving from volume-based to innovation-led, with four novel products in development," Vohra said.

He noted that the company's ambition is to be a global, innovation-led, patient-centric healthcare company that creates long-term value through science, empathy, and sustainability.

"We will continue to invest in big brands, strategic alliances, digital infrastructure, and next-generation therapies, while remaining rooted in our founding values of care and compassion," Vohra stated.

Cipla's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 27,548 crore in FY25. Its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 5,272 crore during the period.

