Hisar (Haryana), Nov 7 (PTI) In an initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of buffalo breeds in Nepal, the Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (CIRB), Hisar, has initiated a collaborative exchange programme with the government of the neighbouring country.

The core objective of this exchange programme is to facilitate the sharing of Murrah buffalo bulls with Nepal to further their breeding programmes and ultimately uplift the standards of buffalo husbandry in the region, CIRB officials said on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Dr Samjhana, representing the Nepali delegation, and Dr T K Dutta, Director of CIRB Hisar, this collaborative effort promises to be a pivotal step in improving the genetic pool and productivity of buffaloes in Nepal.

Murrah buffalo, known for its high milk yield and robust built, has been a focal point in dairy farming in India, particularly in regions like Hisar, where CIRB has spearheaded significant research and development efforts in the field of buffalo breeding.

Dutta said, "This exchange programme signifies a significant stride in the mutual cooperation between India and Nepal in the domain of animal husbandry. Our institute is eager to contribute our expertise and superior breed specimens to support Nepal's efforts in advancing the quality of their buffalo breeds."

Dr Samjhana expressed gratitude towards CIRB and emphasized the potential impact of this exchange on Nepal's agricultural landscape, saying, "we are grateful for this collaboration with CIRB. It is a momentous opportunity for Nepal to elevate our buffalo breeding practices and consequently improve the livelihoods of our farmers."

The collaborative exchange of Murrah buffalo bulls from CIRB to Nepal signifies a testament to the shared vision of both nations to strengthen agricultural practices and further bilateral ties, officials said.

The concerted efforts between these institutions are expected to yield long-term benefits in the form of improved buffalo breeds, thereby contributing to the economic development of Nepal's dairy industry.

This initiative marks a significant step in the realm of agricultural collaboration between India and Nepal, promising advancements in buffalo breeding and dairy farming, ultimately benefiting farmers and the agricultural sector in both nations, they said.

