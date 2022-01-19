New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Citi Bank on Wednesday offloaded shares of Vedanta Ltd worth over Rs 1,200 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data on the BSE, over 3.2 crore shares were sold at an average price of Rs 314.65 apiece.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: What is cVIGIL App And How to Use It.

This took the total deal value to Rs 1,204.48 crore.

On the BSE, shares of Vedanta Ltd ended 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 324.75 on Wednesday. HRS hrs

Also Read | Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Control Features Launched in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)