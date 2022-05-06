Thane, May 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday held a meeting of his party workers in Thane and asked them to prepare for civic polls in right earnest and show the BJP and MNS their place.

Also Read | Apple Stops Accepting Credit, Debit Cards for Subscriptions & App Purchases in India.

He asked Shiv Sainiks to highlight the work done for Thane and its adjoining areas by the Maharashtra government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read | Vivo V23e 5G Gets Discount of Rs 5,000 in India.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify the programme for local bodies elections within two weeks.

A three-judge bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said delimitation as it existed prior to March 11, 2022, in respect of concerned local bodies should be taken as notional delimitation for the conduct of overdue elections.

Thane is a Sena stronghold though the BJP and NCP also have pockets of influence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)