Vivo V23e 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India with a discount of Rs 5,000. The smartphone was launched in the country in February 2022 at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. Customers purchasing the handset will get a cashback of Rs 5,000 via ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, One Card and SBI cards. Vivo V23e 5G Launched in India at Rs 25,990; Now Available for Online Sale.

Vivo V23e 5G gets a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Summers mean vacations. Vacations mean selfies. Capture amazing selfies with a 44MP Eye AF Dual selfie Camera on the #vivoV23e. This summer delight yourself with our special offer. Get ₹5000 cash back ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank and one cards. pic.twitter.com/DwhaJ5vQR1 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 5, 2022

The device features a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 44MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Vivo V23e 5G comes packed with a 4,050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Customers can now purchase the Vivo V23e 5G at Rs 20,990.

