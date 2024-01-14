Noida, Jan 14 (PTI) In view of the cold weather conditions, teaching activities from nursery to class eight in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will remain suspended till January 16, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

Timings for Class 9 to 12 will be from 10 am to 3 pm and it will continue till January 20, according to officials.

"In compliance with the instructions given by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extremely cold weather, all schools will observe holiday till January 16 for classes nursery to eight," Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in the order.

"The entire staff of the school will remain working on January 16. The order should be strictly followed," he added

In a separate order for Classes 9 to 12, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said the timings for them will be 10 am to 3 pm in view of the cold weather conditions.

These timings will continue till January 20, he stated in the order.

