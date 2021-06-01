Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Classic Legends on Tuesday said it is looking to have a network of 500 dealerships in the next one year, as it strengthens plans for accelerated growth.

The company also said its plans to revive the BSA Motorcycles brand.

The BSA Motorcycles is now also ready to foray into electric motorcycles with a 4.6 million pound grant awarded by the UK Government as part of a low carbon automotive initiative across the UK, Classic Legends said in a statement.

In 2016, M&M had struck a deal with the Czech bike maker Jawa, which allowed Classic Legends to launch and market bikes under the Jawa brand in the country and East Asian markets.

While Mahindra has a 60 per cent stake in the company, the remaining 40 per cent is held by Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends; and Boman Irani, chairman and MD at Rustomjee Group.

As the country prepares for the next unlock phase, Classic Legends is gearing up to accelerate operations in a phased manner throughout its dealerships, the company said.

Classic Legends currently has a network of 187 dealerships across 150 cities.

Stating that the company's focus remains on offering modern classic motorcycles with class-leading technology to consumers, it said the recent launch of the successful Jawa 'forty-two sports' stripe is the first step towards its three-pronged strategy, which involves a focus on technology, new products and network.

While bookings on 'forty-two' command a waiting period, the booked customers are going to see accelerated deliveries as the unlock rolls out state-wise, it said.

This has been made possible by the company continuing its operations during the last few months, despite the tough conditions and has helped us create a pipeline to fulfil the delivery commitments to booked customers, the release said.

“Our efforts to ramp-up to cater to this demand was heavily affected by the lockdown restrictions, especially at our supplier end. While we have enhanced our capacities and capabilities, some of our suppliers, especially in the western region, were severely affected by the pandemic.

“Our deliveries also suffered due to dealerships complying with the restrictions in April and, even more so, in May,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends.

The brand has also been serious about network expansion across the country, the company said.

“We started predominately with metro and tier-1 footprint, which suffered the most during the current wave. We have a massive demand for our dealerships and are utilising that to focus on expanding into smaller towns.

“Our aim is to establish 275 dealerships by August this year, (we are) on our way to 500 dealerships in the next 12 months,” Joshi said.

