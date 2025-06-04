Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Classic Legends, which sells motorcycle brands like Jawa Yezdi, on Wednesday said it is targeting to ramp-up its domestic dealer network and also sell in select international markets.

The company also announced that it is ready with e-bikes, but is most likely to sell them in global markets, its co-founder Anupam Thareja said, adding that the local sales will depend on how the charging and battery-charging story evolves here.

The company's annual sales have been on a declining trend, having sold over 44,000 units in FY23, which came down to 36,680 units in FY24 and 32,430 in FY25.

"In an aggressive expansion of its dealership and distribution network, it plans to reach 500 touchpoints by the festive season this year. Currently, it has 300-plus touchpoints," an official statement said.

The company, which also makes BSA Motorcycles, said it will soon have a presence in seven countries, including the UK, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, West Asia, Mexico and Japan.

It launched the 2025 edition of a model called 'Yezdi Adventure', which claims to offer reliability on India's potholed roads. The 334-cc tourer comes at a tag of at least Rs 2.14 lakh, the statement said.

