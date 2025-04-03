Bengaluru, April 3 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) on Thursday said nearly 27,000 passengers have violated its rules over the past six months.

It urged commuters to follow the guidelines for a “pleasant commute” and avoid penalties.

"Data from routine security checks conducted by Namma Metro's (as the metro is locally known) security squad on moving trains during non-peak hours over the last six months, from September 2024 to March 2025, has revealed a staggering 27,000-plus violations, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers," the Metro said in a release.

Such passengers were issued strong warnings, but no fines, it added.

Noting that one of the most common violations was playing loud music, which accounted for 11,922 cases, the Metro said another frequent issue was passengers failing to offer priority seats meant for persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens, pregnant women, and those travelling with infants.

A total of 14,162 instances of these seats being occupied by other passengers were recorded, highlighting the need for greater awareness and consideration, it said.

Additionally, 554 cases of passengers consuming food while traveling were reported, despite guidelines discouraging this practice.

Furthermore, 474 incidents involved commuters carrying oversized luggage.

"Although no penalties were imposed for these actions, the Security Squad issued stern warnings to discourage such behaviour and reinforce the importance of adhering to Namma Metro guidelines for a harmonious commute," the release stated.

