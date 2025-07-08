Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the Nauni horticulture and forestry university to investigate into the mysterious apple disease rapidly spreading in apple orchards, causing significant damage to crops.

Apple is a Rs 4,500 crore economy in Himachal Pradesh and the apple season starts in late June or early July.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The directions came after a delegation of apple growers called on the CM and apprised him of a new disease rapidly spreading in apple orchards, causing significant damage to their crops, a statement issued here said.

Informing that the disease was causing apple leaves to turn yellow and fall prematurely, leading to sharp decline in yield, the delegation urged the chief minister to take prompt action to investigate and control this issue.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Sukhu directed the Vice Chancellor of Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to dispatch the expert teams of the University to the affected areas without any delay and scientifically investigate the disease and inform orchardists about the preventive and control measures.

Sukhu emphasized that the disease was spreading rapidly and causing financial losses to the growers and it was imperative to address the situation swiftly. He also asked the VC to submit a detailed report to the state government within seven days so that the appropriate measures could be taken at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)