Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed the officials to revise the latest parking policy submitted to the government and present it before the next cabinet meeting.

At a review meeting of the policy, meant to decongest city roads and generate revenue, he instructed Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar to hold discussions with senior government officials, review and revise it

Also Read | Google Play Best of 2020: Best Android Apps, Games & Winners of Users’ Choice Awards Announced.

The revised policy should be tabled in the next cabinet meeting, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the number of vehicles had almost doubled in the city in the last seven years, leading to the uncontrolled parking on the roads, which contributed to traffic congestion.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: 80% of India Inc Fear More Fraud Cases in Next 2 Years, Says Deloitte Survey.

The new parking policy, sources said, lays emphasis on the tech-based parking system along with encouraging usage of Public Transport system.

It has been prepared after seeking the opinions of individuals, NGOs and Residents' Welfare Associations, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)