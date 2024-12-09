Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the first residential school for specially abled children in the state at Hiranagar in the Shimla district, and said the government is planning to formulate a new scheme to address the needs of such children in consultation with teachers.

The Himachal Pradesh government is planning to introduce a comprehensive scheme for specially abled children in the next state budget with provisions to bear the educational expenses of 23,000 children of widows, he said.

The school, constructed at a cost of Rs 6.67 crore, catering and offering state-of-the-art facilities to children aged six to 18 years is the first of its kind in the state. The school provides free quality education along with vocational training and free accommodation facilities, he said as per a statement issued here.

The school comprises 16 modern classrooms, including a computer lab, music room and a multipurpose hall. The hostel block accommodates 50 children and includes a medical room as well as residential quarters for the staff.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to legislate for the care and education of destitute children. Through the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, the government has adopted orphan children as "Children of the State," and is bearing not only their educational expenses, but also providing them Rs 4,000 monthly as pocket money.

Over the past two years, the government has extended financial benefits worth Rs 38.50 crore under this scheme, he added.

He said, "The government is focusing on the social security of weaker sections and for their betterment, we are establishing a Centre of Excellence at Kandaghat in the Solan district which would provide higher education opportunities to 9,000 specially abled."

The centre is expected to be completed within two years. Apart from this, the government is constructing Mukhyamantri Adarsh Gram Sukh Aashray Complexes at Sundarnagar (Mandi district) and Luthan (Kangra district) at a cost of Rs 92.33 crore each with a residential capacity of 400 individuals.

