Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched, through video link, a week-long blood donation drive organized by the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena here.

Lauding the initiative, Thackeray recalled a 2010 drive during which more than 25,000 bottles of blood were collected.

Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde and city mayor Naresh Mhaske were among those who donated blood at the camp.

