Greater Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) Italian-American off-road construction and agriculture firm CNH Industrial on Wednesday said its new Noida plant will start commercial production of Tier-IV and Trem-V engines by September-October this year.

Speaking to PTI, CNH India and SAARC Country Manager and Managing Director Narinder Mittal said the new plant for manufacturing engines is ready and in the validation process.

"We have invested USD 25-30 million in the new plant. We will manufacture Tier IV and Trem V engines. The commercial production will begin in September-October of this year," he said.

Mittal said the engines manufactured in the new plant will be used in tractors and construction vehicles that the company makes.

"The engines will be manufactured to meet our own requirements. If required, it can be sold to the competitors," he added.

The new plant has the capacity to manufacture annually about 10,000 engines of up to 75 horsepower and can be scaled up to 40,000, said the company's Director (operations) Sumantra Mukherjee.

CNH Industrial has a production unit of 'CASE construction equipment' used in general and road construction at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

In the agriculture segment, the company has one plant manufacturing tractors with an annual production capacity of 60,000 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and another one for harvesters in Pune, Maharashtra.

The company, which celebrated 25 years of the New Holland tractor brand in India on Wednesday said it has sold about 6,75,000 tractors so far.

"We look forward to the next chapter with a renewed promise to bring forth innovation, quality and service that will not only empower our farmers but also contribute to the growth of the Indian economy and communities," the company's Managing Director added.

