New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Industry bodies COAI and GSMA on Wednesday announced signing a pact to advance mobile telecommunications in India and collaborate on "areas of mutual interest".

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Barcelona by COAI Director-General S P Kochhar and GSMA Head (Asia-Pacific) Julian Gorman.

In a joint statement issued here, the two bodies said they have "come together once again to work and collaborate on areas of mutual interest. COAI and GSMA have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance mobile telecommunications in India".

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and GSMA have a common objective to support the advancement of world-class mobile infrastructure, products and services.

The objective is also to deliver the benefits of innovative and affordable mobile communication services to the people of India, the statement said.

GSMA will provide insights on global events and best-practice planning. On the other hand, COAI will provide local intelligence on current and upcoming policy/regulatory issues and initiatives that may have implications for the mobile industry, it said. HRS hrs

