Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,077 crore in the first quarter ended June of FY21, a decline of 55 per cent over that of Rs 4,629 crore in the same period last fiscal, as demand for the dry fuel slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net sales was Rs 17,007 crore during the quarter under review, which is down by 26 per cent. In the corresponding quarter of FY20, it was Rs 23,223 crore.

Also Read | Accidents Killed 4.21 Lakh People in India in 2019, Says National Crime Records Bureau.

The miner supplied 120 million tonne of coal during the quarter, nearly 20 per cent lower offtake against 153.5 million tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Fuel supply to power plants also declined about 30 per cent to 102 million tonne during the quarter against 130 million tonne during the comparable quarter of FY20.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

E-Auction sales was 15.8 million tonne in the period under review against that of 19 million tonne in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)