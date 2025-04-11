New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday and discussed fast-tracking land acquisition and environmental clearances for mining projects, according to an official release.

Reddy was on a two-day visit to Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) to review mining operations and strengthen coordination with state authorities.

"On the second day of his visit to Chhattisgarh, G Kishan Reddy held a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. The deliberations focused on accelerating mining-led economic growth in the state and addressed key areas such as fast-tracking land acquisition for mine expansion, expediting environmental clearances, and the development of integrated rehabilitation and resettlement sites," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The strategic importance of critical mineral development in the state was also a key highlight of the discussion.

In a separate review meeting with officials from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the Geological Survey of India, the minister assessed ongoing exploration activities and survey progress.

Strategies for unlocking the mineral potential of Chhattisgarh through advanced exploration and better coordination were discussed.

