New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi's State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev on Friday released a coffee table book on last year's MCD polls.

In addition to the coffee table book, two volumes of the election report were also released by the senior official, according to a statement.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

The coffee table book offers a visual journey that vividly encapsulates memorable insights, weaving together captivating narratives and stunning imagery of the general elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in December 2022, it said.

The election report is a commentary on various aspects of the polls, along with empirical data and key insights to the electoral planning. It will serve as a guiding source for future elections, the statement added.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

Dev said that while the significance of national and state elections are widely acknowledged, the local elections are the ones that form the cornerstone of a grassroots democracy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)