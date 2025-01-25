Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Ferozepur recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, intense chill also prevailed in Faridkot and Gurdaspur, which recorded respective lows of 3.4 and 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Amritsar and Bathinda also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 5.1 and 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 7.8 and 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In Haryana, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Karnal reeled under biting cold, recording respective minimums of 4.8, 4.9 and 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa also experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius while Gurugram, Rohtak and Ambala registered respective minimums of 9.5, 8.1 and 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures on Saturday hovered in the range of 21-23 degrees Celsius at most places in the two states.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 23.1 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)