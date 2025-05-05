Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 5 (PTI) Congress leader and Karnataka MLC Manjunath Bhandary on Monday expressed concern over the damage to Mangaluru's image due to rising "communal tensions and violence" in Dakshina Kannada district.

Addressing a press conference, Bhandary recalled past incidents—such as attacks on pubs, churches, homestays, and birthday parties—that, he said, had already affected the city's tourism potential.

He alleged that the "continued violence and communal rhetoric" were harming the district's social fabric.

Bhandary accused BJP leaders of glorifying individuals involved in criminal activities as “Hindu heroes,” even when their deaths were linked to gang rivalries or personal enmity.

"Rowdy elements involved in murder or robbery are being garlanded upon release from prison, while those killed due to personal enmity are being projected as patriots," he claimed.

He also criticised BJP leaders for allegedly attempting to "communalise" a recent missing boy case in Bantwal, which turned out to be a false alarm.

"They tried to twist the incident by blaming another community, and then disappeared once the boy returned home," he alleged.

Bhandary urged all parties to uphold communal harmony and called on BJP leaders to show greater responsibility when dealing with law and order.

He emphasised that political mileage should not be sought from recent violence involving a Hindu youth, and called for renewed focus on development and tourism in the region.

