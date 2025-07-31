Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday advised students to complete their education to lead a beautiful and fulfilling life.

Marking the completion of his first year in office, Bagde visited a tribal girls' residential school in Udaipur's Kotda district and interacted with students.

When a student asked for advice on achieving success in life, Bagde responded, "Complete your education to make life beautiful and happy."

He added that although everyone is born with similar intellectual capacity, circumstances shape individual development, and therefore, students must study with dedication 'beyond textbooks" to nurture their intellect.

In a statement, Bagde said he intended to mark the anniversary of his appointment by visiting a rural areas, interacting with the people and assessing the ground-level impact of government schemes.

He urged students to not stop attending school despite difficulties as education is key to family and societal progress.

