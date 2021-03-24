Coimbatore, Mar 24 (PTI): Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is in the process of preparing constituency-specific manifestos that would be released soon, party chief and film actor Kamala Haasan said on Wednesday.

Though contesting the April 6 Assembly polls from Coimbatore South constituency, Haasan said he has been visiting all the 234 constituencies to know the needs of the electorate and incorporate them in the already released party manifesto.

Addressing election meetings in various areas here, he said the freebies being offered by various political parties would make the people remain poor.

He sought the cooperation of the general public to make Tamil Nadu a better state with necessary development and infrastructure facilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)