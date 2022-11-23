Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Technology firm Continental on Wednesday inaugurated its Rs 1,000 crore-new campus for its Technical Center India (TCI).

Spread over 1 million square feet of space, the campus is located at Bengaluru's Electronic City Phase II and can house over 6,500 employees, according to a release.

The new campus houses hi-tech software, hardware, and vehicle test facilities for R&D and a plethora of training centres, with each floor equipped with multiple collaboration areas, it said.

It will cater to automotive Research and Development (R&D) requirements for local and global markets.

"We have made significant investments here in the last few years, including greenfield manufacturing plants and the expansion of production lines for vehicle electronics for passenger cars and two-wheelers. Our new R&D campus represents yet another milestone in our growth," Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO of Continental India, said.

Set up in 2009, TCI with a strong workforce is one of Continental's largest and key R&D locations globally, catering to both global and local markets, the company said, adding that the Centre will extend its services to all five automotive business areas --autonomous mobility, architecture and networking, safety and motion, smart mobility, and user experience.

TCI is a part of Continental's Software and Central Technologies (SCT) organisation, and has an engineering workforce focused on multiple domains covering advanced safety technologies, autonomous driving, connected mobility technologies, and many other future mobility trends.

"With the evolution of software-defined vehicles, there will be further growth of safety and convenience features, newer in-vehicle experiences, and so on. TCI will continue to have a larger role to play in Continental's efforts to define the future of mobility, and our engineers play a key role in placing India on the global automotive R&D map," Latha Cenbrakalam, Head of TCI, said.

