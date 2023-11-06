Latur, Nov 6 (PTI) Hundreds of contractual employees under the National Health Mission (NHM) took out a morcha in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday, demanding inclusion in government service.

Protestors shouting slogans took out the morcha from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park to the Zilla Parishad office.

The protestors launched a stop-work agitation for five days and called for a sit-in agitation on the premises of the zilla parishad.

Contractual staffers of nine health organisations participated in the morcha, it was stated.

