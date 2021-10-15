New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Copper prices on Friday traded up by 1.95 per cent to Rs 792 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 15.15, or 1.95 per cent, to Rs 792 per kg in a business turnover of 1,259 lots.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Review and Reformulation of National Population Policy Keeping Next 50 Years in Mind.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)