New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) With a revamped website, electronic consultation module and other features, the third version of the corporate affairs ministry's MCA21 portal was launched on Monday.

MCA21 -- which allows electronic filings of various documents under the companies law -- is being redesigned. The first phase of the MCA21 V3.0 (third version) has now been launched, and the second and final phase would be launched from October this year.

The portal is the key platform for companies to submit the required documents and filings. Besides, it provides public access to corporate information.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur launched the first phase of MCA21 V3.0, comprising of a revamped website, new email services for ministry officials as well as two new electronic modules for books and consultation, according to a release.

The e-consultation module will facilitate virtual public consultations of proposed amendments and new legislations to be introduced by the ministry.

It will also "leverage artificial intelligence for compiling, grouping and categorising comments/ inputs received from stakeholders and create analytical reports for quick policy decision making," the release said.

The new email service for officers will provide them with advanced features and capabilities for organised and managed communication with internal as well as external stakeholders, it added.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma said MCA21 V3.0 will reduce the requirements of attachments, make the forms web-based and also strengthen the pre-fill mechanism.

The entire MCA V3.0 project -- proposed to be launched in the current fiscal -- will be driven by data analytics and machine learning.

In her Budget speech in February this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in fiscal 2021-22, "we will be launching data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning-driven MCA21 Version 3.0. This Version 3.0 will have additional modules for e-scrutiny, e-Adjudication, e-Consultation and Compliance Management".

