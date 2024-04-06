New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A man and his wife have been found dead at their rented accommodation in Shahdara's MS Park area, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect that the man hanged himself from the ceiling fan after strangling his wife to death. The bodies were discovered by a neighbour on Friday night and no suicide note has been found, a police officer said.

The couple got married a year ago and lived in a rented accommodation near their parents in the same locality, the officer said.

According to the officer, the man used to work in his father's grocery shop.

Police said the statements of family members have been taken and further probe was underway.

