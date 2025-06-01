Ayodhya, Jun 1 (PTI) A special court here has issued non-bailable warrants against the then SHO of Inayatnagar police station and nine other police personnel in a 13-year-old case of alleged harassment of a Dalit trader.

The court has directed that all accused be arrested and presented before it on June 20, 2025, according to Martand Pratap Singh, counsel for victim Rajkumar Sonkar.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 01, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued by Special Judge of the SC-ST court, Shivani Jailswal, on Friday after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a relief petition filed by the accused, ordering them to surrender within three weeks, an order which was reportedly ignored.

Singh said the incident dates back to August 21, 2012.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The counsel said Sonkar was allegedly detained and "brutally" beaten up at Inayatnagar police station in Ayodhya district, where some cash and a gold chain were snatched from him.

The alleged perpetrators included the then SHO Jang Bahadur Singh and nine other police personnel.

In his complaint, Sonkar claimed that he was forcibly brought to the police station and assaulted after he refused to supply food items for free for a program being held there. He further alleged that his gold chain and about Rs 25,000 in cash were also taken away by the police.

The victim had filed the complaint in the SC-ST court, initiating a prolonged legal battle. Despite multiple NBWs issued by the court over the years, no arrests had been made until now, said the counsel.

Special Judge Jaiswal has directed the inspector general of Ayodhya to ensure the arrest of all 10 accused, including the then SHO, and their presentation in the court on June 20, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)