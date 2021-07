Palghar, Jul 24 (PTI) Police and civic officials in Vasai-Virar in Palghar district on Saturday sealed several eateries on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for COVID-19 norm violations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Patil said some stalls and hotels were sealed and others were fined.

