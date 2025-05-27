Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) Karnataka recorded a total of 36 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's active cases count to 100.

According to a bulletin issued by the health department, while the positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 9.44 per cent, total tests done in Karnataka in the last 24 hours is 381. This included 361 RTPCR tests.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said doctors and health workers have been instructed to wear masks.

He also said there is no reason for the public to panic, as the government has taken all necessary precautionary measures.

