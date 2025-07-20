Gurugram, Jul 19 (PTI) Cow smugglers allegedly pelted stones at cow vigilantes and police when they were chased in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The smugglers drove a pickup vehicle for around 10 km to evade the police and vigilantes, throwing cattle on the road from the moving vehicle before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing, they said.

An FIR has been registered against five accused at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station, police added.

According to the vigilantes, they had received information about cattle being transported from Rajasthan to Mewat for slaughter. Based on the tip-off, police and the vigilantes blocked the Mundaka border of Rajasthan.

Around 3 am, a pickup jeep approached, but the accused did not stop when signalled, they said.

The cow vigilantes alleged that the smugglers also opened fire on them but they escaped unhurt. After a chase the accused stopped the vehicle near Kolgaon village and fled, they added.

Inspector Subhash Singh, in charge of the cow slaughter (CS) staff, said a total of five cattle were found in the vehicle. The accused threw four cows from the moving vehicle because of which one cow died.

The four injured cows have been sent to a Gaushala, he said.

