New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Sunday accused BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi of terrorising Muslim vendors and questioned the Delhi Police's inaction against him.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) shared a video of Negi asking names of shopowners and street vendors, telling Muslim vendors to display their names, and distributing saffron flags to shopkeepers identifying themselves as Hindus.

"BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi has been continuously terrorising Muslim vendors trying to earn an honest living," the CPI(M) said in the post.

"This is the latest video. Why has this man not been charged and arrested for spreading communal hatred, Delhi Police?" it asked, tagging the Delhi Police's official X handle.

Negi is the BJP councillor from the 198-Vinod Nagar (East) constituency.

The video shared by the CPI(M) purports to show Negi distributing saffron flags to vendors after confirming their religion.

He can also be heard saying that some people from the "other community" were adulterating food.

The saffron flag will help buyers identify shopkeepers as Hindus, he can be heard saying.

Negi has himself shared similar videos on his Instagram handle.

In a recent post, he is seen telling a Muslim shopkeeper to display his name on the establishment.

