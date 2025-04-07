New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) NBFC firm Credit Saison India has secured USD 300 million (about Rs 2,250 crore) through its maiden syndicated and bilateral External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) to drive growth.

This milestone marks Credit Saison India's first external fund-raise to expand business operations, drive digital transformation, and enhance customer acquisition, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The multi-currency issuance – one of the largest borrowings for a first-time issuer – includes USD 200 million raised through a syndication deal with Axis Bank, DBS Bank and CTBC Bank, reflecting strong support from leading financial institutions, it said.

Additionally, a USD 100 million ECB has been secured from a Public Sector Bank on a bilateral basis, it added.

Credit Saison India was granted its NBFC license in 2019 by RBI.

