New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen Limited (CAGL) on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through a public issue of bonds.

The board of directors has considered and unanimously approved "the proposal of raising funds through public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in domestic market up to Rs 1,500 crore in different tranches," it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Might Take Place on April 7, 2022: Report.

Among others, the board of directors also approved to grant over 10.29 lakh shares under Employees Stock Option Plan – 2011, related party transactions with its subsidiary Madura Micro Finance Ltd (MMFL) for outsourcing of IT and manpower services as well as for acquisition of new customers for MMFL.

Shares of CAGL closed at Rs 802.40 apiece on BSE, 0.11 per cent down from previous close.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Likely To Feature Larger Camera Bump.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)