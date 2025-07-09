New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Shares of student recruitment solutions provider Crizac Ltd on Wednesday listed with a premium of nearly 15 per cent against the issue price of Rs 245.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 280, a jump of 14.28 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it zoomed 20 per cent to Rs 294.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it started trading at Rs 281.05, a premium of 14.71 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 5,144.49 crore during the morning trade.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The initial public offering of Crizac Ltd got subscribed 59.82 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday last week.

The Rs 860-crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 233-245 per share.

The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 860 crore by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal with no fresh issue component, as per the red herring prospectus.

The Kolkata-based firm is a B2B education platform for agents and global institutions, offering international student recruitment solutions to global institutions of higher education in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)