New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Cropin Technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) India have agreed to collaborate to address issues of global hunger and food insecurity.

This initiative aims to help Cropin develop core data architecture, analytics, modelling and simulation components that can aggregate global farmland data and broader climate intelligence within a single solution, according to a statement.

Agritech firm Cropin and AWS India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) "focused on enabling Cropin to build a solution to address the pressing issue of global hunger and food insecurity.

"The solution will provide decision intelligence to governments, development agencies and agri-businesses, and help them ensure food security for vulnerable populations," it added.

As part of this initiative, Cropin will develop workloads that could eventually constitute a Food Security Decision Intelligence solution powered by AWS.

The solution would leverage AWS's advanced computing capabilities, including High-Performance Computing (HPC), modelling/simulation, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, visual/spatial computing, and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

