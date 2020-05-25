Latest News | CSMIA Operates 47 Flights to 14 Destinations on Monday

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) The AAI-GVK group-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has said it is operating 47 flights to 14 destinations on Monday, catering to a total of 4,852 passengers after the resumption of domestic air services.

These 47 flights were undertaken by seven domestic carriers, Mumbai International Airport Ltd ( MIAL) said in a statement.

Also Read | From Running Shramik Special Trains For Migrants to Opening Bookings For General Public; Here Are 5 Ways in Which Indian Railways is Giving Reprieve to People in COVID-19 Pandemic.

The 4,852 expected commuter include 3,752 departing passengers and rest 1,100 arriving on day one of operations, it said.

The highest passenger load capacity is seen on Delhi route departing out of the Mumbai airport, MIAL added.

Also Read | 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Launching in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

As many as 20 flights were operated to and from the Mumbai airport till 12:45 pm on Monday after Indian airlines resumed commercial passenger services after two months of COVID-19 lockdown.

All the passengers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and will also have to submit a self-declaration form after their arrival at the airport, the airport operator said.

It also said all the arriving passengers will be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsory undergo home isolation for the period of seven days as per the protocol by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Passengers who are coming in for a short duration and have planned for a return or onward journey, will have to share the details of the same and will be exempted from the isolation, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)