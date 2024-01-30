New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Culture Ministry's tableau themed 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy' has bagged the first prize among tableaus that were part of the 75th Republic Day parade, officials said on Monday.

The tableau blended tradition and innovation and captivated audiences with its masterful use of the anamorphic technique to display "Bharat's cultural heritage - often hailed as the mother of democracy," the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

"The anamorphic technique, skillfully employed in our presentation, added a contemporary touch, reflecting the dynamism of our culture. This modern twist seamlessly complemented the traditional elements, creating a tableau that stood out for its artistic finesse and cultural resonance," it said.

The Ministry of Culture said it takes immense pride in the achievement as it showcases "our commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse tapestry of India".

