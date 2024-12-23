New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Customs officials have seized 467 grams of gold, which was concealed inside a tea maker and metallic flask at Delhi airport here and a 32-year-old male passenger was intercepted for it, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The gold, valued around Rs 34.67 lakh and disguised as silver-coated items, was seized on Sunday at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The man who hails from Uttar Pradesh was intercepted after his arrival from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

"Initial checks didn't reveal anything unusual. However, during the X-ray of baggage, suspicious images were observed. Three silver-coated yellow metal pieces hidden inside metallic flasks (and) one silver-coated yellow metal piece concealed in a metal tea container (were recovered)," the customs department said in a post on X.

