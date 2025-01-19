Gurugram, Jan 19 (PTI) Over 750 people participated in a cyclothon organised on Sunday at the Open Air Theatre in Gurugram, police said.

'Fit India Sundays on Cycles' was flagged off by Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh in the presence of eminent personalities. The event was organised by the Gurugram district administration and Haryana Police in partnership with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), among others.

Also Read | FMGE December 2024 Results Declared: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Result Out at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check.

Actress Gul Panag, fitness enthusiast and road safety advocate Mayank Srivastava and SAI deputy director general Nadeem Dhar attended the event. Some school students also participated in the cycle rally.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Rao Narbir Singh highlighted the government's commitment to road safety and sustainable mobility infrastructure.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We have built Janpath Street in Gurugram with walking and cycling lanes to reduce pollution and save lives. Our government is dedicated to replicating such infrastructure across Gurugram and reducing road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)